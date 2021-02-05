RBA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 224 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.5% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 565,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,204,000 after acquiring an additional 47,355 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 121,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.45. 56,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,697,832. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

