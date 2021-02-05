RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 3.0% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NIKE by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $992,137,000 after acquiring an additional 319,266 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $862,358,000 after acquiring an additional 139,857 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $646,441,000 after acquiring an additional 508,255 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,307,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $540,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.21. The company had a trading volume of 115,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,378. The stock has a market cap of $225.77 billion, a PE ratio of 80.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

