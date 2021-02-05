RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

RBA Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $863,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $126.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,747. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.76.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.