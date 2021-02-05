RBA Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 69.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 172.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. 14,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.40.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

