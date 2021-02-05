RBA Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

RBA Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $1,691,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $15,549,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 73,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.96. The company had a trading volume of 117,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,611,919. The stock has a market cap of $663.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $136.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.