Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $59,362.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $490,017.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,403.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,207 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,214. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $108.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RJF. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.