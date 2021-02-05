Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.69. 15,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.35. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -86.26, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.37.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607. 35.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.