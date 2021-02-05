Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) (CVE:QIS) Trading 32.1% Higher

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2021 // Comments off

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) (CVE:QIS)’s stock price shot up 32.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.48. 111,440 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 40,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$95.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65.

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

