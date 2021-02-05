Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) (CVE:QIS) Trading 32.1% Higher

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) (CVE:QIS)’s stock price shot up 32.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.48. 111,440 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 40,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$95.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

