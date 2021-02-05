Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Down 7.9%

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s share price fell 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $233.76 and last traded at $233.83. 754,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,055,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.00.

QDEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.07.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,441.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 588.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,020,000 after buying an additional 370,231 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Quidel by 2,433.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after purchasing an additional 256,932 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Quidel by 209.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 266,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,463,000 after purchasing an additional 180,433 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,907,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Quidel during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,117,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

