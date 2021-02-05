QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Trading 5.8% Higher

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.40. 109,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 107,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 125.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in QuickLogic by 128.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in QuickLogic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in QuickLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

