Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Holdings Lifted by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $121.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.