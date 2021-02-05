Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Qualys alerts:

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $300,210.00. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,305,439. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Qualys by 2,234.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QLYS opened at $122.90 on Friday. Qualys has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.14 and a 200-day moving average of $106.38.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.