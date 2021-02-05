QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at 140166

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target boosted by 140166 from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Standpoint Research cut QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.81.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $148.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

