QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $165.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.81.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $146.61 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $166.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

