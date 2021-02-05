QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $10.67 million and $90,916.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00070282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $487.45 or 0.01295325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00055848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.59 or 0.06419033 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00040562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00020756 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

