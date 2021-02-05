Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Benchmark

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.23.

Shares of QRVO opened at $166.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.53. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $191.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

