Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Capital Southwest Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of CSWC opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.12. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 865,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 24,649 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 230,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,161 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 67,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 9.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 104.46%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

