Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for RBC Bearings Incorporated Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for RBC Bearings in a research report issued on Sunday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ROLL. Truist increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Shares of ROLL opened at $179.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $189.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.73.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $506,800.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $2,248,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,091 shares of company stock worth $10,741,096. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,500,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,570,000 after acquiring an additional 94,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,843,000 after acquiring an additional 65,957 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 2.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 584,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

