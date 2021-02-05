Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Boosted by US Capital Advisors

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a report released on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

Shares of PAA opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth $62,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth $67,000. 45.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.