Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for NMI Holdings, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of NMI in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of NMIH opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. NMI has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $90,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $1,293,568.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,582.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,347 shares of company stock worth $5,701,668 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NMI by 17.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in NMI by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in NMI during the third quarter worth about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in NMI by 10.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in NMI by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.