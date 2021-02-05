Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $235.91 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $244.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.46 and a 200-day moving average of $145.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

