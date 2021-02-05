Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Cut by US Capital Advisors (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – US Capital Advisors lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.11 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ENB. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.76.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$45.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.18. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of C$33.06 and a 1-year high of C$57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.70 billion and a PE ratio of 47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.34, for a total transaction of C$110,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,537 shares in the company, valued at C$6,838,668.90. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total value of C$178,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 920,547 shares in the company, valued at C$39,997,767.15. Insiders sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376 over the last 90 days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 330.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

