Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Issued By KeyCorp

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BlackLine in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

BL stock opened at $142.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.08 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $145.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.04 and a 200-day moving average of $104.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. FMR LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 97.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 1.1% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,910,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 17.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 8.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 82,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.