Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TMO. UBS Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $488.96 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $489.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $280,017,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $192,228,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,887,000 after buying an additional 427,229 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,560,000 after buying an additional 300,081 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

