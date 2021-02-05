Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.27 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,376 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,081,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

