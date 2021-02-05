Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PCB Bancorp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PCB Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

In other news, CEO Henry Kim acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $77,603.00. Insiders acquired 33,831 shares of company stock worth $378,975 over the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 88.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $114,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 57.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

