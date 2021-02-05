Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Kemper Co. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kemper in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Kemper alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Kemper has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kemper by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,769,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.