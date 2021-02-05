Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penn National Gaming in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PENN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.21.

Shares of PENN opened at $118.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.51. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $12,738,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,672,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,716 shares of company stock valued at $25,990,217 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,337,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,346,000 after buying an additional 215,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,187,000 after buying an additional 316,589 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 864,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after buying an additional 273,059 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,572,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 744,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after buying an additional 99,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

