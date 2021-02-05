Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Decreased by Analyst

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAN. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.91.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $91.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average is $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $97.90.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $33,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

