Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Raised by Analyst

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $8.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4,000.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at $10.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $11.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $14.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $45.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,331.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,213.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,188.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

