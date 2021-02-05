Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Eaton Co. plc Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eaton in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

ETN stock opened at $120.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Eaton by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 40,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

