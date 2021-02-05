Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Issued By KeyCorp

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PerkinElmer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.99. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

PKI stock opened at $142.37 on Thursday. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.44.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 2,328,343 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 808.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,036,000 after purchasing an additional 964,569 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 722,568 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 991.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,373,000 after purchasing an additional 502,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $65,803,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Insiders have sold a total of 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

