Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

NFBK stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $702.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.73. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $16.33.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,212,000 after acquiring an additional 342,990 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,368,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 348.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 235,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 183,183 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 853.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 165,430 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.