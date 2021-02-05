Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Issued By Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.22. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $36.04 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,492.32.

CMG opened at $1,479.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,425.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,301.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,553.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.98, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

