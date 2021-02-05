Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Chevron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

NYSE CVX opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.44. Chevron has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $112.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $166.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.