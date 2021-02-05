Pzena Investment Management, Inc (PZN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on February 25th

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Pzena Investment Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. Pzena Investment Management has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $629.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26.
Pzena Investment Management Company Profile
