Pzena Investment Management, Inc (PZN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on February 25th

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Pzena Investment Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. Pzena Investment Management has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $629.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

