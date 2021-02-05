Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PUMSY. Pareto Securities raised shares of Puma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Puma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Puma alerts:

PUMSY stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. Puma has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.