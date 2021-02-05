PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

NYSE PHM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,187. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

