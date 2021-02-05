Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.28

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.28 and last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 13195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.
PLSE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 65.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 22.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 180.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLSE)
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.
Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.