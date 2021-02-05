Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.28

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.28 and last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 13195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

PLSE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 65.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 22.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 180.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.