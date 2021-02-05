Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.65. 1,088,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,125,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a market cap of $56.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 166.00% and a negative return on equity of 147.81%. The company had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pulmatrix by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pulmatrix by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 231,478 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

