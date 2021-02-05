PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $141.77

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $141.77 and last traded at $141.33, with a volume of 2202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

Get PTC alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.27, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $757,581.07. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,206. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 10,222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.