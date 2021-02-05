PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Sells $757,581.07 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $757,581.07.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $139.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $141.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.68.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. PTC’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.