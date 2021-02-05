PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Trading 0.9% Higher

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) shares traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $15.09. 528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag and material manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready mix concrete production; and mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

