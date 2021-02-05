Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 418,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

PUK stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.89. 687,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,002. Prudential has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.25.

Get Prudential alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 5.8% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Prudential by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PUK. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Prudential in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.