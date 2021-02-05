Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Prudential in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.
Prudential stock opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $39.75.
About Prudential
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and US geographical segments. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
