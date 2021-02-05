Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Prudential in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Prudential stock opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and US geographical segments. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

