Proton Token Hits Market Cap of $93,993.18 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Proton Token has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Proton Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton Token has a total market capitalization of $93,993.18 and approximately $92,270.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Proton Token (CRYPTO:PTT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global

Proton Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

