Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Oppenheimer

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prothena’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PRTA. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. Prothena has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Prothena by 79.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Prothena in the third quarter worth $119,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

