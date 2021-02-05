Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.58.

Shares of CVE:PTQ opened at C$2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$250.70 million and a PE ratio of 150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.47. Protech Home Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.47 and a 1 year high of C$2.28.

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

