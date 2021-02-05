Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PROSY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, January 29th. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Prosus stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. Prosus has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $25.44.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

