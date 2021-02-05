Prospex Oil and Gas (LON:PXOG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.53

Prospex Oil and Gas PLC (LON:PXOG)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and traded as low as $1.40. Prospex Oil and Gas shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 540,413 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25.

About Prospex Oil and Gas (LON:PXOG)

Prospex Oil And Gas Plc operates as an oil and gas investment company in Europe. It has a 50% economic interest in the exploration area of the EIV-1 Suceava Concession in Romania; and 17% working interest in the Podere Gallina Exploration Permit, which covers an area of 500 square kilometers located in onshore northern Italy in the Po Valley.

